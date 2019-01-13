What’s Inside League Express: January 14th edition

It’s been a busy old week, and we have no time to fill these top lines with waffle.
We’ll cut to the chase, shall we? Here’s a taste of what’s inside.
- A full and comprehensive explanation into salary cap relief rulings after Castleford were granted dispensation to replace Luke Gale.
- The most comprehensive reports on all the pre-season games that you’ll read anywhere.
- There’s also an update on the Great Britain Lions tour.
- Zak Hardaker and Kris Radlinski sit down and speak to us about Zak’s upcoming return to the sport.
- Jordan Rankin speaks exclusively to us following his move from Huddersfield to Castleford
- Speaking of Huddersfield, we reveal which of their stars has signed a new long-time deal.
- Salford are having issues registering one of their new signings. We reveal who, and why.
- A dual-registration partnership has ended between a Super League and Championship club.
- Our editor Martyn Sadler pays tribute to some of the longest serving players in the game, and we have a special feature on some of the ‘Golden Oldies’.
- In our Rugby League Heroes series, we focus on former Oldham player, Castleford and Wigan coach Stuart Raper.
- The legend Garry Schofield looks at those Super League players with a point to prove in 2019.
