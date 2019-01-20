What’s Inside League Express: January 21st Edition

The big kick-off is less than two weeks away and quite frankly, we can’t wait.

In the meantime, we’re containing our excitement by putting together another bumper edition of League Express. Here’s what’s in the paper.

We have a report from every pre-season game played over the weekend, from Newcastle to Perpignan and all points in between.

They’re already playing on the road in Newcastle this year, but we reveal two other events Toronto Wolfpack have arranged for this season.

The latest on the Challenge Cup, with sponsorship and the small matter of Catalans on the agenda.

More on Super League’s plans to change the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel voting.

Our editor Martyn Sadler considers what this means for the Man of Steel award.

Zak Hardaker speaks to us following his return to the field in a try-scoring display for Wigan.

The legend Garry Schofield laments the RFL’s apparent inability to agree the details of this autumn’s proposed tour of PNG and New Zealand.

One club in Super League is backing Robert Elstone’s proposals for marquee players… it won’t be a surprise who!

A Super League winger is scathing in his assessment of the way the game is being run.

An update on Castleford’s halfback search.

Justin Holbrook is off-contract at the end of the season. We ask Eamonn McManus about the coach’s future.

It’s all in League Express, along with the regular Championship and League 1 news, columns from Gareth Walker and Phil Hodgson, who looks ahead to a historic Challenge Cup tie in Millom. You can buy it in stores from Monday, but if you don’t want to wait, head to TotalRL.com/RLW from Sunday evening to get your online copy.