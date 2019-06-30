What’s Inside League Express: July 1st edition

It’s been another busy week both on and off the field in the world of Rugby League! And as one week draws to a close and another gets underway, what better way to both
- Jackson Hastings’ club for next season has almost been decided. To find out where Hastings will be playing, make sure to get the new issue tonight.
- Staying with Salford, there’s news of another confirmed new arrival at the Red Devils for 2020 as Ian Watson continues to reshape his squad for next season.
- It’s been a good weekend for Wakefield fans – and it’s about to get even better. We’ll bring you news of not one, but TWO more players who are set to commit their futures to Trinity.
- There’s an exclusive interview with Castleford’s Luke Gale – who has interesting news about his recovery from his Achilles injury and when he could play
again..
- It was another bad weekend for Catalans – and we’ve got news of a star player at the Dragons who has rejected a new deal which is bound to put Super League clubs on high alert.
- Rob Lui is officially a Leeds player – but just how close did he come to joining Hull KR? We asked him – his answer is in this week’s League Express.
- More and more players seem to be leaving London at the end of this season: but is James Cunningham set to join them? Find out in our exclusive interview with the Broncos star.
- Our editor Martyn Sadler pays tribute to the great James Graham, but not for what he does on the field.