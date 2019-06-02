What’s inside League Express: June 3rd edition

The Challenge Cup might have taken centre stage on the field, but there’s been plenty of action off it, and League Express has all the news.
Here’s some of what’s inside:
- Halifax will fly the flag for the Championship in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. Read all about their derby win at Bradford, including reaction from key man Scott Grix, and the last-four draw which followed.
- Meanwhile, St Helens skipper James Roby explains why he is optimistic about his side’s chances of semi-final success this time around.
- The RFL have revealed their contingency plans for the semi-finals venue, and it’s in a city very familiar to Rugby League fans.
- Wakefield might have suffered Challenge Cup disappointment at St Helens, but coach Chris Chester picked out one youngster for particular praise.
- Wigan hope they have landed a potential hometown hero – we tell you more.
- Salford’s chief executive insists there are reasons for supporters to be cheerful about the future even though a number of players will be leaving at the end of this season. There’s an update on the Red Devils’ links with Warrington stalwart Ryan Atkins.
- Castleford are looking to sign a member of a well-known Rugby League family. Find out who.
- London Broncos coach Danny Ward is demanding changes to the recruitment window.
- Gareth Ellis has dropped the biggest hint yet about his plans for the future, while his club Hull FC are already putting plans into place for next year, including two exciting Kiwis. One signing is confirmed and others are targets. Discover their identities.
- Across the city, Hull KR have pulled off a signifiant signing coup from a Super League rival – we tell you who will be wearing red and white in 2020.
- Leeds have raided one of their Yorkshire rivals to boost their pack power. The latest development is revealed. Meanwhile, Matt Parcell has issued an apology to fans.
- Barrow halfback Lewis Charnock has apologised for the challenge which ended a Sheffield player’s season and left him with an eight-match ban.
- Keighley fans have been told the days of Cougarmania under Phil Larder are on the way back. Find out why.
- Red Star Belgrade have confirmed they will be playing Challenge Cup rugby again next year, and also unveiled ambitious plans to play matches in Australia and France.
- It’s Origin 1 on Wednesday – we’ve got a full preview.
- Rugby League Heroes is one of the game’s viral superstars.