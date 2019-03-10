You are here

What’s Inside League Express: March 11th Edition

Doug Thomson

It’s been another busy week of Rugby League, and we’ve got all the bases covered in the latest issue of League Express.

Here are some of our stories:

* Will Workington’s new stadium be ready for the World Cup?

* Axed Widnes duo consider legal acton

* Hull FC sign Andre Savelio – reaction from player and coach

* RFL reconsider salary cap – clubs to be asked views

* Great Britain are back – Ben Flower and Justin Holbrook have their say

* I’m going nowhere says Wakefield ace Tom Johnstone amid bold prediction

* Latest on Wakefield stadium saga

* Gary Hetherington on Leeds’ start to season

* Huddersfield and Hull KR injury updates

* Garry Schofield picks his top 20 Super League players

* Championship club seeks fresh investment

* Latest on potential Newcastle coaching structure

* NRL season previewed

* First-ever Origin try-scorer is our latest Rugby League Hero