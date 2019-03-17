What’s Inside League Express: March 18th edition

It’s a been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly in the world of Rugby League.

We’re on hand to bring you up to speed on all the latest action, along with some big breaking stories.

One club has been left furious as the RFL refuse to sanction reserve grade games!

The legal dispute including Widnes and two of the players who were made redundant is picking up pace.

A huge update on Newcastle’s next head coach.

New Widnes CEO Phil Finney sits down with League Express to discuss the club’s future.

The latest on the Wigan/Shaun Edwards saga.

One Super League coach has signed a new deal. We reveal who.

There’s a big injury boost for Huddersfield.

All of that plus all the usual news, match reports and columns, is in the new League Express. It hits stores on Monday, but why wait until then? Head to TotalRL.com/LE and get the new copy to your device on Sunday evening.