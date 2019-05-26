What’s Inside League Express: May 27th edition

After another eventful week in the world of Rugby League, we have all the news and views on all the big stories in the latest issue of League Express.
Available to read from around 9pm on your smart device, simply by downloading the League Express app or going to TotalRL.com/LE, we’ve got another action-packed issue on the way.
Here’s what’s inside:
- Robert Elstone surveys the first Magic Weekend to be staged at Anfield and also opens up on his intentions to hold the event overseas in the future.
- We can reveal the RFL are making contingency plans for the Challenge Cup semi-finals in case football club Bolton Wanderers’ financial problems aren’t eased.
- There is an update on the creation of a fully-fledged Reserve grade for 2020.
- Hull KR are poised to make another significant addition to their backroom staff after luring a British coach with a great reputation for development.
- The Robins have also made one of the game’s brightest young talents their top signing priority for 2020.
- Castleford Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells has opened up on speculation linking the club with a Wigan Warriors player.
- In the opposite direction, Mitch Clark has already agreed a deal with Wigan for next season, but there could be a twist in the tale.
- Wakefield have suffered yet another injury blow. We have an update on the severity of David Fifita’s problem.
- Justin Holbrook discusses his future at St Helens and also speaks on reports linking Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson with moves to the NRL.
- Garry Schofield gives his take on the opening day of Magic Weekend and pays tribute to his former coach Maurice Bamford, who has sadly died.
- Widnes chief executive Phil Finney hits out as Super League chiefs after cuts to the club’s funding which could jeopardise their future development.
- Craig Lingard gives a frank assessment of the sacking by Keighley Cougars which shocked the club’s supporters.