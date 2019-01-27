What’s Inside League Express: Season preview edition

It’s been the edition we’ve all been waiting for.

After the long, hard drag of the off-season, the rugby is finally here. We’ve got club-by-club previews of all Super League and Championship clubs, along with all of this too…

We also have more detailed previews of Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos’ 2019 season and we give you the chance to win a replica shirt from both clubs.

David Argyle outlines more ambitious on the road plans for Toronto in 2020.

An update on Warrington’s plans following Kevin Brown’s injury.

The new season hasn’t started yet, but Lee Radford is already discussing Hull FC’s big recruitment plans for 2020.

Across the city, there’s news on one player set to sign a new deal.

We reveal three targets Salford have in mind as they look for a late signing.

We asked Justin Holbrook who will be Saints’ starting halfbacks this year.

We have an interview with the new owners of Keighley Cougars.

Martyn Sadler looks ahead to the start of the season, while Garry Schofield predicts the winners of the first round of Super League matches.

It’s in stores from Monday, or online from Sunday evening at TotalRL.com/LE