Whitehaven sign former Hull FC winger

Whitehaven have acquired former Hull FC winger Andrew Bulman ahead of the 2019 season, only three months after he signed a one-year deal with the Black and Whites.

The 18-year-old only joined Hull in September, but was granted an early release and allowed to join Whitehaven, and will follow in the footsteps of his father John who also played on the wing for the club in the 1980’s.

Bulman joins on a three-year contract, having spent most of the this year on a rugby union scholarship at highly regarded Kirkham Grammar School. Prior to that, Bulman had some success in the 13-man code, playing at Warrington Wolves’ Academy and also representing England Academy.