Who’s on Rugby League Back Chat this week (23rd May) ?

On this weeks Rugby League Back Chat….

It’s not officially summer yet but the Summer Bash was the the talk of the town in Blackpool with 7 big hitting games.

Ottawa get the green light from the RFL to start in League 1 as early as next year but is that too early? The consortium behind them thinks it might just be.

And what (or more importantly who) is Kevin Sinfield referring to in his recent outburst down Rhinos way?

Host Matt Shaw is in conversation with League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Leigh Centurions half-back Ryan Brierley and former Halifax Head Coach Richard Marshall.

Watch Rugby League Back Chat this Thursday 23rd May at 6.10pm on Freesports TV.

Check the Freesports website for full schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat will also be available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.