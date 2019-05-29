Who’s on Rugby League Back Chat this week? (30th May)

On this week’s Rugby League Back Chat…

The Magic Weekend adds Anfield to its list of ‘hosts’ but exactly how magical was it?

With a rush of new clubs wanting some of the Super League action, where are the players going to come from? This sounds like the time to reintroduce the Reserve Grade….?

And what can we expect from the unprecedented £25 million funding from HM Government for the 2021 RL World Cup?

Host Matt Shaw in conversation with Giants MD Richard Thewlis, Former politician Greg Mulholland and Jon Dutton CEO-RL World Cup 2021.

All this and more on Rugby League Back Chat this Thursday at 5pm on FreeSports.

Check the Freesports website for full schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat will also be available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.