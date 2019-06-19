Who’s on this week’s Rugby League Back Chat (20 Jun) ?

The race to avoid relegation in Super League is well under way but after another stunning win by London, can they now look towards escaping the dreaded drop?

Ian Blease, Director of Rugby at Salford, shares the joys and perils of running a Super League club.

While Super League contemplates cutting the number of teams the Championship considers increasing the number, but really, just how realistic is this?

And from Australia to Rochdale to the Back Chat studio. The journey of former Coach Alan Kilshaw, is unravelled.

Also in conversation with host Matt Shaw is League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, exploring all this and more on this weeks Rugby League Back Chat.

Thursday 20th June at 5pm on FreeSports.

Check the Freesports website for full schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat is also available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.