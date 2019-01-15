Widdop set for Warrington move

Gareth Widdop will join Warrington Wolves in 2020.

Reports in Australia claim the Halifax-born star has put pen to paper on a deal to join the Super League club following the culmination of the upcoming campaign.

Sources had told TotalRL in previous days they had conceded defeat in their attempts to sign the England international, having learned the 29-year-old was set to sign with last year’s Grand Finalists.

His move to Super League was always expected, with Widdop stating his desire to return to England in an interview last year. Widdop, who is under contract at the Dragons, expressed his desire to make the move to club officials, who have already started to plan for his departure by signing Corey Norman.

The move could be announced as soon as this week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Widdop’s move to Warrington will see him link up with Steve Price, who he worked with at the Dragons in 2014.

Despite taking a paycut, Widdop will still be on a marquee salary at Warrington and will join forces with fellow marquee player Blake Austin in the halves, who has arrived at the Wolves from Canberra ahead of the upcoming campaign.