Widnes, Barrow & Sheffield advance in 1895 Cup

The 1895 Cup quarter-final line-up was completed last night as three Championship sides all advanced.

Widnes, Barrow and Sheffield all moved into the final eight after victories over Championship counterparts.

The Vikings overcame Featherstone courtesy of a 22-16 victory. A Jayden Hatton hat-trick saw Widnes home, despite a Featherstone fightback.

Bradford were dumped out of the Cup after their youthful side went down to Barrow. Following their Challenge Cup defeat to Halifax on Sunday, John Kear made 17 changes to his side, handing out 10 debuts in the process.

The Bulls took an early lead through Brandon Pickersgill, but the Raiders registered 44 unanswered points to run out comfortable winners, with Jamie Dallimore scoring twice in a 22-point haul.

Halifax were also unable to enjoy more cup success as they crashed out in a 52-8 defeat to Sheffield.

Like the Bulls, Fax made 17 changes, and their young side couldn’t compete with a strong Eagles side, with Ben Blackmore and Jason Crookes both scoring twice.

🏆 @BarrowRaiders, @SheffieldEagles and @WidnesRL booked their places in the Quarter Finals of the @ABSundecksLtd 1895 Cup last night. 🔢 The draw for the Quarter Finals is set to take place on Friday morning, live on @BBCLeeds. pic.twitter.com/T2Q2LXU6IM — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) June 6, 2019

They are joined in the quarter-final by Batley, Dewsbury, Leigh, Doncaster and York, with the draw set to take place on BBC Radio Leeds on Friday morning.