Widnes deny Gelling transfer rumours

Widnes Vikings have denied reports linking Anthony Gelling to Castleford.

Rumours over the weekend claimed the charismatic Vikings centre was closing in on a move to the Super League side.

However, a Vikings official confirmed the club has not even received an approach for the Cook Islands international, who was recently granted temporary leave to help his young family move to the UK.

Gelling has been in superb form since his move to the Championship club, scoring five tries in six appearances.

The Tigers, who released Ben Roberts from his contract last week, have the salary cap space to make a new signing and are currently considering their options. However, the Tigers have yet to make any sort of move for Gelling.