Widnes respond to Hood departure with capture of hooker

Widnes Vikings have confirmed the signing of hooker Dom Speakman following a successful trial.

The former Dewsbury hooker spent the off-season with the Vikings and featured in all three of the club’s pre-season games.

His performances have earned him a contract and he will help replace Liam Hood, who has joined Leigh.

“I’m made up and it’s a dream come true to sign for the club,” the 24-year-old said.

“I was here when I was younger, since then I’ve gone full circle and I’m delighted to be back here.

“I did pre-season with the lads, and played a couple of games, and I’ve seen that it’s a really good set of forwards for me to play on the back of. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

He becomes the club’s second signing of the week, following Warrington back-rower Luis Johnson, who has joined on a one-month loan.