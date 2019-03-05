Widnes strengthen with capture of Warrington back-rower

Widnes Vikings have boosted their squad with the loan signing of Warrington back-rower Luis Johnson.

A former England Academy international, Johnson made his debut for the Wolves last season after the club signed him on a four-year deal from Castleford Tigers.

Johnson has played in the Championship this season already for Warrington’s dual-registration partner, Rochdale.

“We are pleased to have secured Luis for our squad on a month’s loan,” Widnes’ performance director Phil Finney said.

“Luis arrives at the club highly thought of and will bring further depth to our squad over the next few weeks. I’m looking forward to seeing Luis in a Widnes shirt.

“I would also personally like to thank Warrington Wolves on behalf of everyone at the Vikings for their support with this loan move.”