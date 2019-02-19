Widnes unable to play employees after takeover collapse

Widnes Vikings have confirmed they will not be able to pay their employees tomorrow.

The Championship club claims they were due to be under new ownership as of today, with a consortium of investors set to be put in charge. However, the Vikings have stated that a key member of the consortium has withdrawn from the process.

TotalRL understands players were made aware of the situation earlier today and the club will hold a meeting with the playing staff in the coming days.

Widnes’ board of directors have already written off £370,000 worth of loans in an attempt to bolster the club’s future, but they have now suffered a setback.

In a statement, the club say the cash-flow hap must be resolved in the coming days.

The statement read: “Throughout the past three months, Widnes Vikings’ Board of Directors and senior staff members have made extensive efforts to engage business leaders and individuals to secure investment to stabilise the club and overcome the potential threat of administration. This has included the Board writing off more than £370,000 worth of loans that they had provided to the club throughout their tenure.

“It had appeared likely that a consortium of investors would take ownership of the club today, providing the necessary investment to secure the club’s future stability. However, at a late stage, key member of this consortium have withdrawn from this process. As a result, the club has, as yet, failed to secure the necessary investment and is unable to make its payroll commitments for all employees tomorrow.

“Efforts to secure investment remain ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available avenues. The club continues to invite other expressions of interest from individuals or groups that may wish to support Widnes Vikings at this time.

“The club is taking advice in response to this matter. Widnes Vikings continue to trade and, at this stage, our scheduled fixture against Sheffield Eagles will be unaffected by these challenges.

“It goes without saying that the everyone associated with Widnes Vikings are incredibly grateful for the ongoing backing of our supporters and partners at this difficult time.”

Widnes were relegated from Super League last year but have enjoyed a good start to life in the Championship, winning two of their opening three games.

They’re due to face Sheffield on Sunday.