Wigan interested in early Clark move – as Castleford deny Tautai reports

Wigan Warriors have expressed an interest to Castleford about the possibility of signing Mitch Clark with immediate effect.

League Express revealed several weeks ago that Clark has agreed to join the Warriors on a three-year deal from the start of next season – but he could yet head across the Pennines sooner if the reigning Super League champions have their way.

Sources have told League Express that Wigan have made it clear that they would like to bring Clark to the club earlier if possible, with a mid-season switch mooted by the Warriors to bolster their squad and their faltering play-off push.

However, Castleford are understood to be reluctant to let Clark leave unless a player was allowed to move in the opposite direction – making any such transfer highly unlikely at present.

Meanwhile, Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells has refuted speculation they are interested in signing Wigan prop Taulima Tautai.

The former Wakefield forward had been linked with a move back to West Yorkshire for next season, despite remaining under contract at the reigning Super League champions for 2020. He had been touted as a like-for-like replacement for Clark, whom League Express revealed earlier this month had already agreed to sign for Wigan next year.

But Wells issued a short statement to League Express in response to the reports of their interest in Tautai.

He simply said: “The Castleford Tigers have expressed no interest or intention to sign Taulima Tautai.”