Wigan linked with Eastmond

Could Kyle Eastmond be on his way to Wigan?

League Express reports the former St Helens halfback could be set for a dramatic return to the 13-man code, and join the fierce rivals of his former employers.

Eastmond left Saints in 2011 but is understood to be keen on a return to Rugby League from his current club, Wasps.

St Helens are also understood to be keen on bringing him back to the club, where he made 72 appearances and scored 39 tries and became an England international.

