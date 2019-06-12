Wigan lose Hardaker for trip to former club Leeds

Jack Walker is in contention to play for Leeds in Friday’s clash with Wigan.

The fullback missed out against Wakefield last week with a hamstring problem but retains his place in the squad.

One change sees Wellington Albert replace Ashton Golding.

As for Wigan, they’ll be without former Leeds fullback Zak Hardaker after he picked up a hamstring injury against Hull KR.

Ben Flower is also unavailable due to a back problem.

Rhinos: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, ALbert, Seumanufagai.

Warriors: Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.