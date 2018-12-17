Wigan playmakers sign new long-term deals

Wigan Warriors have handed halfbacks Sam Powell, Josh Woods and Harry Smith on new three-year deals.

Powell, the most experienced of the three with 162 appearances for the club, has been a regular first team-member for several years having debuted in 2012.

Meanwhile, Woods has also signed a new long-term deal, having already made 11 appearances for the club since his debut last year. He will join Leigh for the 2019 season to gain more first-team experience.

As for Smith, who played an integral role in England Academy’s series victory over Australia, has also signed a new three-year deal.

Wigan Warriors Head Coach, Adrian Lam: “Sam (Powell) is a key part of Wigan Warriors going forward. We’re very happy that Sam is the latest player to commit his future to the club. He’s a highly influential player within our group with his professionalism and approach to the game something our younger players can look up to.

“Josh’s progress, especially during last season, has been very encouraging. He has worked hard at improving all aspects of his game and is always striving to be a better player and the time he’ll have out on the field as a young half-back will serve him well. He’s a Leigh lad, and I’m sure he’ll enjoy the challenge of playing for the Centurions next season.”

Kris Radlinski, the club’s executive director, added: “We’re very pleased that Sam and Josh have committed their futures, as we continue to secure some of our most talented and important players to Wigan Warriors.

“Sam (Powell) continues to play a key role within the group and is a figure who continues to set standards of what a senior Wigan Warriors player should aspire to be. Josh is one of the country’s most promising half-backs, and a season-long loan at Leigh Centurions will be great for his development. Likewise, Harry Smith is player with immense potential, as his recent performances against Australian Schoolboys highlighted. We’re delighted to announce that Sam, Josh and Harry will be Wigan Warriors for years to come.”