Wigan quartet sign news deals

Wigan Warriors have handed new deals to five players.

Tony Clubb is the most senior man in the quartet, with the 31-year-old signing a new two-year deal with the club.

Joe Burgess has also signed a new deal after extending his contract for one-year.

He’s joined by youngsters Morgan Smithies and Ollie Partington, who have penned four-year contracts and Jack Wells, who has signed on for another two years.

“It was a no brainer and I’m really excited to stay with Wigan for another two years,” said Clubb, who was off-contract at the end of the season.

“After being here for five years, I’d like to call it my home. Me and my family have decided we are going to stay here in Wigan after I’ve finished rugby, as it is a great place to raise our kids.

“Hopefully, over the next few years we can win more trophies and I’ve been lucky that for the five years I’ve been here we’ve played in six finals. It’s a special place for me and I’m extremely happy to continue my career at Wigan.”

On the three youngsters, Executive Director Kris Radlinski said: “There’s still plenty of hard-work to come for all three of these players, and we’re confident that they are in the best environment to realise their potential.

“Both Oliver and Morgan have broken into the first team and made an impact this season, which is extremely encouraging considering how young they both are.

“In Jack, we have an extremely talented player in our ranks. We have supported him through a difficult period of injuries and rewarded him for his commitment and hard-work to battle back from injury with a new deal.”

Burgess added: “It’s always an honour to re-sign with a big club like Wigan. Not only that but it’s my hometown too and I’m buzzing to stay for another year.

“Now that we are out of the Challenge Cup it gives me a bigger reason to stay because I really want to win it, especially with Wigan. It’s an exciting time at the club with the new training facilities at Robin Park and I’m looking forward to cracking on now. I love to make my family proud and they’re all happy for me.”