Wigan Warriors forward Gabe Hamlin fails drugs test

Wigan Warriors forward Gabe Hamlin has been suspended by the club after supplying a positive drugs test.

TotalRL has learned the Australian provided a positive drugs test following the club’s Super League game against Leeds on February 8th of this year and will now face a suspension as a result.

Hamlin is believed to have been stood down by the Warriors after Wigan officials were notified of his failed test and he has not been seen around the club since. He was left out of the 19-man squad for their victory over Catalans despite playing in seven of Wigan’s previous eight games during the 2019 campaign. Wigan had claimed he was unavailable due to illness.

The 22-year-old has now returned to Australia.

Hamlin’s failed drugs test comes just a week after fellow first-team player Craig Mullen was charged for drink driving and just six months since Zak Hardaker was also charged for the same offence.

In June of last year, Sam and Joel Tomkins, who have now both left the club, were filmed being drunk and disorderly in a Wigan pub, with Joel Tomkins infamously calling a barmaid the ‘rectum of Wigan’.

Hamlin joined the Warriors last year from South Sydney Rabbitohs and had made 26 appearances for the club.

In a statement, the club read: “Wigan Warriors can confirm that they have been informed by the Rugby Football League (RFL) that Gabriel Hamlin has been charged with a UK anti-doping violation and has been provisionally suspended by the RFL pending the conclusion of the case.

Hamlin is currently on a flight back to his native Australia and will not be available for selection whilst subject to the suspension.

“Chairman, Ian Lenagan: “Wigan Warriors will look to support Gabriel throughout this process until it’s conclusion and thereafter. Gabriel has requested to be closer to his family during this difficult time and we fully support this request.”