Williams still set for Canberra switch

George Williams’ move to Canberra remains on track after reports in Australia claimed a deal had been finalised.

League Express reported several weeks ago that the England halfback was on his way to the Raiders on a three-year deal from 2020.

Now, The Mole has also reported that Williams will join the Green Machine in 2020 after Canberra decided to pay a hefty transfer fee for his services.

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan refused to comment on the matter when approached by Wigan Today, although coach Adrian Lam conceded the 24-year-old has been distracted by the speculation.

Canberra themselves have distanced themselves from the reports, although they did the same when they were first linked with John Bateman last year.

Williams remains under contract and will command a substantial transfer fee to tempt Wigan into selling their marquee player.

However, it’s thought a deal is close to being confirmed.