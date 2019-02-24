Win at Leigh puts Toronto clear at the top

TORONTO WOLFPACK are two points clear at the top of the Championship after a 14-8 win at Leigh.
The Canadian side, coached by Brian McDermott (pictured), have four wins from four.
Sunday’s results: Barrow 20 Dewsbury 20, Batley 18 Rochdale 12, Bradford 14 York 24, Featherstone 46 Halifax 16, Leigh 8 Toronto 14, Swinton 24 Toulouse 26.
