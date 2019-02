Warrington duo Ben Westwood and Toby King have become the first players handed suspensions during the 2019 season.

Westwood has been handed a two-match ban for a Grade C dangerous contact offence, while King has been handed a one-match ban for a dangerous throw that saw him sin-binned during the Wolves win over Leeds. The incident was graded as level B.

It would mean both players missing Saturday’s game at home to Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday.