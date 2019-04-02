Wire trio sign new deals

Warrington have handed new long-term deals Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin.

The trio have signed new deals until the end of the 2021 season.

Winger Lineham made his debut in 2016 and has scored 63 tries in 88 games.

King and Warrington-born prop Philbin have both progressed through the club’s academy system making their first-team debuts in 2014. Philbin is now on 97 appearances and King on 60.

All three were last week named in the England Knights’ squad on the back of selection at the end of last year.

Steve Price, Warrington head coach, said: “It’s exciting for all three to put pen to paper. They are all young players who love being around this squad. We’ve got a fantastic playing group here and we want to secure that core squad for years to come. It’s about developing an environment and culture that players want to be a part of.”