Wolfpack repel Vikings challenge

Toronto Wolfpack retained their unbeaten record under Brian McDermott, while Widnes Vikings suffered their first defeat of the season as the Wolfpack prevailed 30-6 today in a ‘home’ game played at Newcastle’s Kingston Park as the second game in a double header that also involved Newcastle Thunder and Doncaster.

It was an impressive performance by the Wolfpack against a team that was expected to be one of their biggest challengers, and which had also started the season impressively.

The Wolfpack took the lead on 14 minute with a Blake Wallace try after Jon Wilkin’s bomb was dropped by Ince and Gareth O’Brien added the goal and then a penalty ten minutes later to make it 8-0 at half-time.

They moved further ahead on 49 minutes with a superb try by Andy Ackers following great work by Darcy Lussick and Wilkin. Gary Wheeler scored their third try five minutes later, closely followed by Ricky Lautele. Ackers scored his second try on 71 minutes to round off a great performance.

And the Vikings, who were well supported in the stands, replied with four minutes remaining when Brad Walker touched down, although they were hit hard by an ankle injury to Olly Ashall-Bott, which has yet to be assessed but which was looking serious in the dressing room.

Wolfpack: T – Wallace, Ackers 2, Wheeler, Lautele; G – O’Brien 5

Vikings: T – Walker; G – Owens

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.