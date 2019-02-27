Wolfpack stress SBW aim

Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle has reiterated his desire to bring New Zealand superstar Sonny Bill Williams to the club.

Reports emerged in Australia last week that the club was making an ambitious bid to sign the former Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters back rower ahead of this year’s rugby union World Cup.

Argyle was quoted stating his intention – and insists that remains the case.

He said: “We want to attract the best rugby talent to come and play with us. We look at the best talent in the world – Sonny Bill is one of those.

“In 2018 there was an outreach by the club to Sonny Bill Williams’ agent for him to come here. We’d love to have him come here.

“We want to secure one of the top five rugby players in the world to come to Toronto and that continues to be our ambition.

“We’ll do everything possible to get one of them here.” Meanwhile, the club has confirmed that its game with Batley Bulldogs on March 17 will be staged at Hull KR as part of a double-header with the Robins’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons.

The Wolfpack match will kick off at 5.00.