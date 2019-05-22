Wolves Academy stars agree extended contracts

Warrington Wolves’ Academy players Riley Dean and Connor Wrench have both agreed contract extensions with the club.

Dean, 17, has signed a full-time contract until November 2021. He has made seven appearances for the Academy this season, kicking 21 goals to date.

Wrench, 17, has extended his stay at the Wire until November 2022 and will turn full-time once completing his education next May. In his nine Academy appearances this season he has crossed for five tries.

Academy head coach Paul Anderson said: “We are really happy that Connor and Riley have extended their stay, with both players having come through the junior system at Warrington Wolves with the backing of the Supporters’ Trust Squadbuilder scheme. In my short time at the club both have proven they have the desire and work ethic to match their undoubted talent. I’m confident that they are Super League players in the making, if they stay humble and continue to work hard.”

Pete Riding, Warrington head of youth, added: “It’s fantastic news for all concerned. Both players have come through the club’s Scholarship and Academy programmes here at Warrington. The pathway and the support mechanism we have here is second to none and the contract extensions of both players are evidence of that.”

Dean said on his contract: “It’s a massive honour to have been recognised by the club. Everyone in the Academy is reaching to get this offer and the opportunity to train with the first team. I’m now looking to progress my game and my career here.

“Since Paul Anderson has come in, not just myself but all the Academy lads have progressed and blossomed in his short time so far. It’s a massive opportunity for me now. Warrington is such a prestigious club that is always there or thereabouts fighting for trophies. I want to continue doing well for the Academy first and foremost. Hopefully we can make the top four and qualify for the play-offs this year. My long-term aim is to progress to the first team and a secure a spot going forward.”

Wrench added on extending his contract: “It’s a massive honour to play for my home-town club and it is my ultimate aim to get in the Warrington first team, especially having come from the Scholarship all the way through to the Academy. I wasn’t expecting it this early but the hard work seems to have paid off and I have to just keep going now until I get there.

“It’s all about improving my skills, playing and training with better players and learning off them. Hopefully I can improve my game off the back of that. There are great coaches throughout this club so whoever I am training with, be it Academy or first team, they all have lots to share to help me improve.

“It’s been good playing Origins too, to get alongside the top players from across other clubs as you can learn from them, and it helps you set your standards higher too.”