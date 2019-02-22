Wolves overcome Giants to retain unbeaten record

Warrington Wolves continued their unbeaten start to the season with a deserved 20-32 victory at Huddersfield Giants tonight.

The Wolves went ahead on ten minutes when Ryan Atkins touched down a Blake Austin grubber with Stefan Ratchford adding the goal and they extended their lead six minutes later with a try from Josh Charnley, which Ratchford couldn’t convert.

Charnley scored his second try five minutes before the interval from an Austin pass,with Austin unable to convert, but with Ratchford then adding a penalty for a 12-0 lead.

The Giants hit back three minutes before the interval when Jermaine McGillvary, playing his first game this season, touched down a loose ball, with Lee Gaskell unable to ad the conversion. And they found themselves only six points behind six minutes into the second half whe MattyEnglish powered his way over the line, with Gaskell converting to make it 10-16.

But Warrington hit back when Atkins scored his second try, brilliantly catching a kick from Dec Patton, with Ratchform converting the try for a 10-22 score line, which was extended when Blake Austin scored a fine individual try on 60 minutes for a 10-26 lead and Murdoch-Masila added a converted try to make it 10-32.

Jordan Turner added a late try for the Giants with Aquila Uate also touching down with Gaskell adding the goal for a final score of 20-32.

Giants: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Joe Wardle, Aquila Uate, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Seb Ikahihifo, Adam O’Brien, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence; Subs: Kruise Leeming, Ukuma Ta’ai, Matty English, Adam Walne

Tries: McGillvary, English, Turner, Uate Goals: Gaskell 2

Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Josh Charnley, Blake Austin, Dec Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Toby King, Jack Hughes, Lama Tasi; Subs: Ben Murdoch Masila, Jason Clark, Joe Philbin, Jake Mamo

Tries: Atkins 2, Charnley 2, Austin, Murdoch-Masila Goals: Ratchford 4

A full report and photos from this match will feature in Monday’s League Expess.