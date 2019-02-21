Wolves star praises his Knights’ experience

Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker has led the rallying cry for the England Knights programme to continue, after admitting that the tour to Papua New Guinea changed his life.

Walker was part of Paul Anderson’s squad that travelled to PNG for the two-game series against the Kumuls, which was designed to give life experiences, as well as playing ones, to the next generation of England internationals.

And Walker told League Express that while the trip did that and more for him personally, he is hoping for more chances to play for the Knights in the coming years, claiming it will stand him in good stead for a crack at the senior squad for the 2021 World Cup.

“The more opportunities there are for young English players, the better,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play at every age level with England so far, and if I can keep playing for the Knights, it’ll stand me in good stead for 2021 and will give me the best chance to play at the World Cup.

“I think a few of the Knights lads would say the same too, so hopefully it carries on this year and beyond.

“When I went out to PNG, that was an amazing experience. I’m glad it came around when it did, because it got me out of my comfort zone. It was more of a life experience than a playing experience, and I think it’s helped make a man of me. We were treated like superstars out there and it was incredible.”

Walker has made an impressive start to life at his hometown club, having joined from the Vikings during the off-season.

The hooker has appeared in both of the Wolves’ opening two Super League games from the bench, despite many sides opting to go with four front-line forwards in the interchanges so far due to the reduction in interchanges from ten to eight.

Walker, however, claims that that doesn’t concern him.

He said: “I’d never really thought about the changes. When they came in, and everyone was saying there was going to be eight interchanges, I completely forgot! I didn’t think it was going to impact me. I just had to back myself in training every day and so far it’s gone to plan.”