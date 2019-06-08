Wolves too strong for Catalans

Warrington Wolves proved to be too strong for Catalans Dragons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium today, winning 34-4 with five tries and halfback Declan Patton adding five conversions and two penalties.

But it was the Dragons, who were without their captain Rémi Casty, who opened the scoring in the 16th minute with the approval of the video referee, with the recalled Matty Smith feeding Fouad Yaha for a try in the corner, although Sam Tomkins couldn’t add the conversion.

The Wolves finally responded on 31 minutes with a solo effort from Daryl Clark, with Patton adding the goal and they scored another converted try just before the break with a typically incisive run by Blake Austin.

Patton added a penalty on 45 minutes but they had to wait until the 63rd minute for their next try, when Bryson Goodwin went over for his 100th career try to make it 20-4 for the Wolves.

With the game effectively in the bag, Warrington added late converted tries from Sitaleki Akauola and Josh Charnley, with Patton also adding a late penalty.

Wolves: Josh Thewlis, Jack Johnson, Bronson Goodwin, Toby King, Josh Charnley, Blake Austin, Declan Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Joe Philbin; Subs: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jason Clark, Sitaleki Akauola, Matt Davis

Tries: Clark, Austin, Goodwin, Akauola, Charnley Goals: Patton 7

Dragons: Tony Gigot, Arthur Romano, David Mead, Samisoni Langi, Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins, Matty Smith, Mickael Simon, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Matt Whitley, Benjamin Garcia, Julian Bousquet; Subs: Benjamin Jullien, Lambert Belmas, Jason Baitieri, Sam Kasiano.

Tries: Yaha Goals:

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.