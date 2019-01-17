Women prepare for Origin battle

The clock is ticking down towards the Women’s County of Origin game, which will be staged at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield Trinity, on Sunday (20 January).

The match will be preceded by the BARLA Yorkshire Cup Under 16s and Under 14s finals, while Trinity are also hosting the Under 15s, Under 13s and Under 12s deciders, on the Saturday.

Lancashire coach Marc Simon will select from Chloe Richardson, Claire Mullaney, Charlie McGraw, Libby Heyes, Serina Tamou, Jenny Moss, Jaz Mason, Paige Lynam, Leah Smith, Abbey Latchford, Demi Fisher, Liv Miah, Sammy Trainor, Beth Hayes (all Orrell St James), Shelley Morgan, Amy Fitzpatrick, Michaela Coetsee, Ellie Flint (all University of Liverpool), Casey Naylor, Jenny Pickersgill (both Thatto Heath Crusaders).

Yorkshire boss Darren Woods’ squad is Sarah Barford, Rosalind Lloyd (West Leeds), Maxie Barker, Sophie Bickerdike, Emily Brierley, Jodie Davies (Stanningley), Charley Blackburn, Gabby Harrison, Grace Hepton, Shanelle Mannion, Paige Stevens (Featherstone Lions), McKenzie Boocock, Hollie Haigh, Emma Templeton (Keighley Albion), Lyndsey Cunnett (Huddersfield St Joseph’s), Niamh Harrison, Kaydee Mead (South Leeds Spartans), Debbie Smith, Leisha Williams (Odsal Sedbergh).

The weekend’s programme is:

Saturday 19 January 2019

BARLA Yorkshire Cup Finals

UNDER 12S: Hull Wyke v Stanningley (11.00am)

UNDER 13S: East Leeds v Siddal (12.30pm)

UNDER 15S: Kippax v Siddal (2.30pm)

Sunday 20 January 2019

BARLA Yorkshire Cup Finals

UNDER 14S: Emley Moor v Skirlaugh (11.00am)

UNDER 16S: Castleford Panthers v West Hull (12.30pm)

WOMEN’S ORIGIN: Yorkshire v Lancashire (2.30pm)

All at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, Wakefield Trinity.

Admission each days is £5 (£3 concessions, Under 16s free).