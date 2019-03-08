Women’s Rugby League kicks off with blockbuster weekend

Women’s Rugby League will be bigger and better than ever in 2019 – kicking off with a blockbuster opening Sunday featuring all three domestic leagues on April 7.
Wigan Warriors, who were Women’s Super League Champions in 2018, will launch their title defence at home to local rivals St Helens –streamed live on the Our League app and website, part of more coverage of the women’s game than ever before in 2019.
Newcomers to Super League, Wakefield Trinity, will make their debut with a tough trip to face the Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos at Weetwood.
Elsewhere in Round One, York City Knights will face Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls welcome Featherstone Rovers to Odsal Stadium as part of a doubleheader fixture which will also see Bradford Bulls men’s side take on Dewsbury Rams in the Betfred Championship.
In the Women’s Championship, newly created side Warrington Wolves will travel to face Barrow in their first competitive fixture and Huddersfield Giants, who enter the competition for the first time in 2019 after fielding an Under 19s side last year, travel to face Widnes Vikings.
Oulton Raidettes welcome Leigh Miners Rangers and an all-Yorkshire fixture between Hull FC and Stanningley will round off the opening weekend of the Championship competition.
Nine teams will take part in the 2019 Women’s League 1 – Cutsyke, East Leeds, Halifax, Hull KR, Keighley Albion, Rochdale Hornets, West Leeds Eagles Ladies, Whitley Bay Barbarians and Wigan St Patricks.
In both Women’s Super League and Championship, each team will play each other home and away over 14 rounds of the regular season. In League 1, as nine clubs are involved in the competition, clubs will have a number of bye weeks during the season.
In all three leagues, the season will begin on April 7 and end on September 29. The top four teams in Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship will then enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third, before the Women’s Super League Grand Final and Championship Grand Final both take place on Sunday, October 13 at Emerald Headingley Stadium.
Women’s League 1 will follow the same format for the closing stages of the season with a final venue to be announced at a later date.
The Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, which will take place alongside the domestic league competitions, is expected to be bigger and better in 2019 as more teams than ever before enter.
The Women’s Final will take place as part of a tripleheader event alongside the Coral Challenge Cup men’s semi-finals at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.
Round One, which takes place on Sunday, May 5 will feature sixteen teams – eight teams from the Women’s Championship and eight teams who progress through the preliminary qualifying round.
All eight Women’s Super League teams will then enter in Round Two which takes place on Sunday, May 26. The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, June 6 and semi-finals on Sunday, July 7.
Selected fixtures from across both the Women’s Super League and Coral Women’s Challenge Cup will be streamed live on the Our League app and website. Further details will be announced in due course.
Full fixture list
WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
Round One
Sunday, April 7th
Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
York City Knights v Castleford Tigers
Round Two
Sunday, April 14th
Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos
St Helens v Bradford Bulls
Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
York City Knights v Wakefield Trinity
Round Three
Sunday, April 28th
Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
St Helens v Featherstone Rovers
York City Knights v Wigan Warriors
Round Four
Sunday, May 12th
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
York City Knights v Bradford Bulls
Round Five
Sunday, June 2nd
Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens
Wigan Warriors v Featherstone Rovers
York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos
Round Six
Sunday, June 30th
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos
Featherstone Rovers v Castleford Tigers
St Helens v York City Knights
Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors
Round Seven
Sunday, July 21st
Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
Featherstone Rovers v York City Knights
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Round Eight
Sunday, August 4th
Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls
Featherstone Rovers v Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos v York City Knights
St Helens v Wakefield Trinity
Round Nine
Sunday, August 11th
Bradford Bulls v St Helens
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers
Wakefield Trinity v York City Knights
Round Ten
Saturday, August 17th
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
Sunday, August 18th
Featherstone Rovers v St Helens
Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls
Wigan Warriors v York City Knights
Round Eleven
Sunday, September 1st
Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers
Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls
Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
York City Knights v St Helens
Round Twelve
Sunday, September 8th
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers
Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls
York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers
Round Thirteen
Sunday, September 15th
Castleford Tigers v York City Knights
Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
Round Fourteen
Sunday, September 29th
Bradford Bulls v York City Knights
Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
Semi-Finals – 6th October
Women’s Super League Grand Final – 13th October (Emerald Headingley Stadium)
WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Round One
Sunday, April 7th
Barrow v Warrington Wolves
Hull FC v Stanningley
Oulton Raidettes v Leigh Miners Rangers
Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants
Round Two
Sunday, April 14th
Huddersfield Giants v Oulton Raidettes
Leigh Miners Rangers v Hull FC
Stanningley v Barrow
Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings
Round Three
Sunday, April 28th
Barrow v Leigh Miners Rangers
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants
Oulton Raidettes v Widnes Vikings
Warrington Wolves v Stanningley
Round Four
Sunday, May 12th
Huddersfield Giants v Barrow
Oulton Raidettes v Warrington Wolves
Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley
Widnes Vikings v Hull FC
Round Five
Sunday, June 2nd
Barrow v Widnes Vikings
Hull FC v Oulton Raidettes
Stanningley v Huddersfield Giants
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Miners Rangers
Round Six
Sunday, June 30th
Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Miners Rangers
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves
Oulton Raidettes v Barrow
Widnes Vikings v Stanningley
Round Seven
Sunday, July 21st
Barrow v Hull FC
Leigh Miners Rangers v Widnes Vikings
Stanningley v Oulton Raidettes
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
Round Eight
Sunday, August 4th
Huddersfield Giants v Widnes Vikings
Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raidettes
Stanningley v Hull FC
Warrington Wolves v Barrow
Round Nine
Sunday, August 11th
Barrow v Stanningley
Hull FC v Leigh Miners Rangers
Oulton Raidettes v Huddersfield Giants
Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves
Round Ten
Sunday, August 18th
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow
Stanningley v Warrington Wolves
Widnes Vikings v Oulton Raidettes
Round Eleven
Sunday, September 1st
Barrow v Huddersfield Giants
Hull FC v Widnes Vikings
Stanningley v Leigh Miners Rangers
Warrington Wolves v Oulton Raidettes
Round Twelve
Sunday, September 8th
Huddersfield Giants v Stanningley
Leigh Miners Rangers v Warrington Wolves
Oulton Raidettes v Hull FC
Widnes Vikings v Barrow
Round Thirteen
Sunday, September 15th
Barrow v Oulton Raidettes
Leigh Miners Rangers v Huddersfield Giants
Stanningley v Widnes Vikings
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
Round Fourteen
Sunday, September 29th
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
Hull FC v Barrow
Oulton Raidettes v Stanningley
Widnes Vikings v Leigh Miners Rangers
Semi-Finals – 6th October
Women’s Championship Grand Final – 13th October (Emerald Headingley Stadium)
WOMEN’S LEAGUE 1
Round One
Sunday, April 7th
Halifax v Whitley Bay Barbarians
Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Albion
West Leeds Eagles v Hull KR
Wigan St Patricks v Cutsyke
Bye: East Leeds (H)
Round Two
Sunday, April 14th
Cutsyke v West Leeds Eagles
Hull KR v East Leeds
Keighley Albion v Halifax
Whitley Bay Barbarians v Wigan St Patricks
Bye: Rochdale Hornets (A)
Round Three
Sunday, April 28th
East Leeds v Cutsyke
Halifax v Rochdale Hornets
West Leeds Eagles v Whitley Bay Barbarians
Wigan St Patricks v Keighley Albion
Bye: Hull KR (A)
Round Four
Sunday, May 12th
Cutsyke v Hull KR
Keighley Albion v West Leeds Eagles
Rochdale Hornets v Wigan St Patricks
Whitley Bay Barbarians v East Leeds
Bye: Halifax (H)
Round Five
Sunday, June 2nd
East Leeds v Keighley Albion
Hull KR v Whitley Bay Barbarians
West Leeds Eagles v Rochdale Hornets
Wigan St Patricks v Halifax
Bye: Cutsyke (A)
Round Six
Sunday, June 30th
Halifax v West Leeds Eagles
Keighley Albion v Hull KR
Rochdale Hornets v East Leeds
Whitley Bay Barbarians v Cutsyke
Bye: Wigan St Patricks (H)
Round Seven
Sunday, July 21st
Cutsyke v Keighley Albion
East Leeds v Halifax
Hull KR v Rochdale Hornets
West Leeds Eagles v Wigan St Patricks
Bye: Whitley Bay Barbarians (A)
Round Eight
Sunday, August 4th
Halifax v Hull KR
Keighley Albion v Whitley Bay Barbarians
Rochdale Hornets v Cutsyke
Wigan St Patricks v East Leeds
Bye: West Leeds Eagles (H)
Round Nine
Sunday, August 11th
Cutsyke v Halifax
East Leeds v West Leeds Eagles
Hull KR v Wigan St Patricks
Whitley Bay Barbarians v Rochdale Hornets
Bye: Keighley Albion (A)
Round Ten
Sunday, August 18th
Cutsyke v Wigan St Patricks
Hull KR v West Leeds Eagles
Keighley Albion v Rochdale Hornets
Whitley Bay Barbarians v Halifax
Bye: East Leeds (A)
Round Eleven
Sunday, September 1st
East Leeds v Hull KR
Halifax v Keighley Albion
West Leeds Eagles v Cutsyke
Wigan St Patricks v Whitley Bay Barbarians
Bye: Rochdale Hornets (H)
Round Twelve
Sunday, September 8th
Cutsyke v East Leeds
Keighley Albion v Wigan St Patricks
Rochdale Hornets v Halifax
Whitley Bay Barbarians v West Leeds Eagles
Bye: Hull KR (H)
Round Thirteen
Sunday, September 15th
East Leeds v Whitley Bay Barbarians
Hull KR v Cutsyke
West Leeds Eagles v Keighley Albion
Wigan St Patricks v Rochdale Hornets
Bye: Halifax (A)
Round Fourteen
Sunday, September 29th
Halifax v Wigan St Patricks
Keighley Albion v East Leeds
Rochdale Hornets v West Leeds Eagles
Whitley Bay Barbarians v Hull KR
Bye: Cutsyke (H)