Women’s Rugby League kicks off with blockbuster weekend

Women’s Rugby League will be bigger and better than ever in 2019 – kicking off with a blockbuster opening Sunday featuring all three domestic leagues on April 7.

Wigan Warriors, who were Women’s Super League Champions in 2018, will launch their title defence at home to local rivals St Helens –streamed live on the Our League app and website, part of more coverage of the women’s game than ever before in 2019.

Newcomers to Super League, Wakefield Trinity, will make their debut with a tough trip to face the Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos at Weetwood.

Elsewhere in Round One, York City Knights will face Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls welcome Featherstone Rovers to Odsal Stadium as part of a doubleheader fixture which will also see Bradford Bulls men’s side take on Dewsbury Rams in the Betfred Championship.

In the Women’s Championship, newly created side Warrington Wolves will travel to face Barrow in their first competitive fixture and Huddersfield Giants, who enter the competition for the first time in 2019 after fielding an Under 19s side last year, travel to face Widnes Vikings.

Oulton Raidettes welcome Leigh Miners Rangers and an all-Yorkshire fixture between Hull FC and Stanningley will round off the opening weekend of the Championship competition.

Nine teams will take part in the 2019 Women’s League 1 – Cutsyke, East Leeds, Halifax, Hull KR, Keighley Albion, Rochdale Hornets, West Leeds Eagles Ladies, Whitley Bay Barbarians and Wigan St Patricks.

In both Women’s Super League and Championship, each team will play each other home and away over 14 rounds of the regular season. In League 1, as nine clubs are involved in the competition, clubs will have a number of bye weeks during the season.

In all three leagues, the season will begin on April 7 and end on September 29. The top four teams in Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship will then enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third, before the Women’s Super League Grand Final and Championship Grand Final both take place on Sunday, October 13 at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Women’s League 1 will follow the same format for the closing stages of the season with a final venue to be announced at a later date.

The Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, which will take place alongside the domestic league competitions, is expected to be bigger and better in 2019 as more teams than ever before enter.

The Women’s Final will take place as part of a tripleheader event alongside the Coral Challenge Cup men’s semi-finals at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

Round One, which takes place on Sunday, May 5 will feature sixteen teams – eight teams from the Women’s Championship and eight teams who progress through the preliminary qualifying round.

All eight Women’s Super League teams will then enter in Round Two which takes place on Sunday, May 26. The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, June 6 and semi-finals on Sunday, July 7.

Selected fixtures from across both the Women’s Super League and Coral Women’s Challenge Cup will be streamed live on the Our League app and website. Further details will be announced in due course.

Full fixture list

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Round One

Sunday, April 7th

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

York City Knights v Castleford Tigers

Round Two

Sunday, April 14th

Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos

St Helens v Bradford Bulls

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

York City Knights v Wakefield Trinity

Round Three

Sunday, April 28th

Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

St Helens v Featherstone Rovers

York City Knights v Wigan Warriors

Round Four

Sunday, May 12th

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

York City Knights v Bradford Bulls

Round Five

Sunday, June 2nd

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Wigan Warriors v Featherstone Rovers

York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos

Round Six

Sunday, June 30th

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos

Featherstone Rovers v Castleford Tigers

St Helens v York City Knights

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Round Seven

Sunday, July 21st

Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Featherstone Rovers v York City Knights

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Round Eight

Sunday, August 4th

Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls

Featherstone Rovers v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v York City Knights

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Round Nine

Sunday, August 11th

Bradford Bulls v St Helens

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity v York City Knights

Round Ten

Saturday, August 17th

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Sunday, August 18th

Featherstone Rovers v St Helens

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls

Wigan Warriors v York City Knights

Round Eleven

Sunday, September 1st

Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

York City Knights v St Helens

Round Twelve

Sunday, September 8th

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls

York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers

Round Thirteen

Sunday, September 15th

Castleford Tigers v York City Knights

Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Round Fourteen

Sunday, September 29th

Bradford Bulls v York City Knights

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Semi-Finals – 6th October

Women’s Super League Grand Final – 13th October (Emerald Headingley Stadium)

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Round One

Sunday, April 7th

Barrow v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v Stanningley

Oulton Raidettes v Leigh Miners Rangers

Widnes Vikings v Huddersfield Giants

Round Two

Sunday, April 14th

Huddersfield Giants v Oulton Raidettes

Leigh Miners Rangers v Hull FC

Stanningley v Barrow

Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings

Round Three

Sunday, April 28th

Barrow v Leigh Miners Rangers

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Oulton Raidettes v Widnes Vikings

Warrington Wolves v Stanningley

Round Four

Sunday, May 12th

Huddersfield Giants v Barrow

Oulton Raidettes v Warrington Wolves

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Widnes Vikings v Hull FC

Round Five

Sunday, June 2nd

Barrow v Widnes Vikings

Hull FC v Oulton Raidettes

Stanningley v Huddersfield Giants

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Miners Rangers

Round Six

Sunday, June 30th

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Miners Rangers

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Oulton Raidettes v Barrow

Widnes Vikings v Stanningley

Round Seven

Sunday, July 21st

Barrow v Hull FC

Leigh Miners Rangers v Widnes Vikings

Stanningley v Oulton Raidettes

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Round Eight

Sunday, August 4th

Huddersfield Giants v Widnes Vikings

Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raidettes

Stanningley v Hull FC

Warrington Wolves v Barrow

Round Nine

Sunday, August 11th

Barrow v Stanningley

Hull FC v Leigh Miners Rangers

Oulton Raidettes v Huddersfield Giants

Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Round Ten

Sunday, August 18th

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow

Stanningley v Warrington Wolves

Widnes Vikings v Oulton Raidettes

Round Eleven

Sunday, September 1st

Barrow v Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC v Widnes Vikings

Stanningley v Leigh Miners Rangers

Warrington Wolves v Oulton Raidettes

Round Twelve

Sunday, September 8th

Huddersfield Giants v Stanningley

Leigh Miners Rangers v Warrington Wolves

Oulton Raidettes v Hull FC

Widnes Vikings v Barrow

Round Thirteen

Sunday, September 15th

Barrow v Oulton Raidettes

Leigh Miners Rangers v Huddersfield Giants

Stanningley v Widnes Vikings

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Round Fourteen

Sunday, September 29th

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v Barrow

Oulton Raidettes v Stanningley

Widnes Vikings v Leigh Miners Rangers

Semi-Finals – 6th October

Women’s Championship Grand Final – 13th October (Emerald Headingley Stadium)

WOMEN’S LEAGUE 1

Round One

Sunday, April 7th

Halifax v Whitley Bay Barbarians

Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Albion

West Leeds Eagles v Hull KR

Wigan St Patricks v Cutsyke

Bye: East Leeds (H)

Round Two

Sunday, April 14th

Cutsyke v West Leeds Eagles

Hull KR v East Leeds

Keighley Albion v Halifax

Whitley Bay Barbarians v Wigan St Patricks

Bye: Rochdale Hornets (A)

Round Three

Sunday, April 28th

East Leeds v Cutsyke

Halifax v Rochdale Hornets

West Leeds Eagles v Whitley Bay Barbarians

Wigan St Patricks v Keighley Albion

Bye: Hull KR (A)

Round Four

Sunday, May 12th

Cutsyke v Hull KR

Keighley Albion v West Leeds Eagles

Rochdale Hornets v Wigan St Patricks

Whitley Bay Barbarians v East Leeds

Bye: Halifax (H)

Round Five

Sunday, June 2nd

East Leeds v Keighley Albion

Hull KR v Whitley Bay Barbarians

West Leeds Eagles v Rochdale Hornets

Wigan St Patricks v Halifax

Bye: Cutsyke (A)

Round Six

Sunday, June 30th

Halifax v West Leeds Eagles

Keighley Albion v Hull KR

Rochdale Hornets v East Leeds

Whitley Bay Barbarians v Cutsyke

Bye: Wigan St Patricks (H)

Round Seven

Sunday, July 21st

Cutsyke v Keighley Albion

East Leeds v Halifax

Hull KR v Rochdale Hornets

West Leeds Eagles v Wigan St Patricks

Bye: Whitley Bay Barbarians (A)

Round Eight

Sunday, August 4th

Halifax v Hull KR

Keighley Albion v Whitley Bay Barbarians

Rochdale Hornets v Cutsyke

Wigan St Patricks v East Leeds

Bye: West Leeds Eagles (H)

Round Nine

Sunday, August 11th

Cutsyke v Halifax

East Leeds v West Leeds Eagles

Hull KR v Wigan St Patricks

Whitley Bay Barbarians v Rochdale Hornets

Bye: Keighley Albion (A)

Round Ten

Sunday, August 18th

Cutsyke v Wigan St Patricks

Hull KR v West Leeds Eagles

Keighley Albion v Rochdale Hornets

Whitley Bay Barbarians v Halifax

Bye: East Leeds (A)

Round Eleven

Sunday, September 1st

East Leeds v Hull KR

Halifax v Keighley Albion

West Leeds Eagles v Cutsyke

Wigan St Patricks v Whitley Bay Barbarians

Bye: Rochdale Hornets (H)

Round Twelve

Sunday, September 8th

Cutsyke v East Leeds

Keighley Albion v Wigan St Patricks

Rochdale Hornets v Halifax

Whitley Bay Barbarians v West Leeds Eagles

Bye: Hull KR (H)

Round Thirteen

Sunday, September 15th

East Leeds v Whitley Bay Barbarians

Hull KR v Cutsyke

West Leeds Eagles v Keighley Albion

Wigan St Patricks v Rochdale Hornets

Bye: Halifax (A)

Round Fourteen

Sunday, September 29th

Halifax v Wigan St Patricks

Keighley Albion v East Leeds

Rochdale Hornets v West Leeds Eagles

Whitley Bay Barbarians v Hull KR

Bye: Cutsyke (H)