Woolford pleased with capital showing

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford praised his side’s showing in their 38-26 capital victory over London Broncos.

The Giants established a 22-point lead in the first half and Woolford was pleased with Huddersfield’s start to the game.

“We knew we needed to be good and we had a good focus during the week,” said Woolford.

“We set our standards early because we knew we had to do, we did really well at the start of the game.”

“We spoke all week about coming out the blocks first and not being second in the energy and enthusiasm stakes, which London sides always have in abundance.

“We’ve found a way to win a couple of games now, there are guys coming back so I feel that dark period we had early doors is over and we can move on from here.”