Woolford reveals extent of McGillvary damage

Huddersfield expect Jermaine McGillvary to miss four to six weeks of action after tearing his hamstring in the club’s pre-season game with Wakefield.

Head coach Simon Woolford confirmed the England ace would miss the start of the season, although admitting it could have been worse.

McGillvary struggled with injury at the start of last season, restricting him to just 20 appearances for the Giants in 2018.

The 30-year-old underwent double ankle surgery in the off-season and had expressed his delight at being fully fit heading into the campaign.

But despite the setback, Woolford insisted the injury isn’t a disaster.

“It’s not great but it’s not worse case scenario either. He’s got a small tear but it’s deep. The depth of the tear is the issue. Normally, a tear of that size would be a few weeks, because it’s a bit deeper it will take longer.

“We’re looking at four to six weeks, four would be great and six would be OK. Anything longer would be devastating, Jerry is ready to go as it is and he wanted to start the season well. But it is what it is, we need to deal with it and make sure we play well without him.”