Woolford slams vulnerable Giants

Simon Woolford questioned his side’s mentality as he ripped into his players following their fourth straight defeat at the start of the season.

Huddersfield lost 28-8 to Hull FC, a defeat that leaves them bottom of the table and without a win.

The Giants refused to inspire as they went scoreless in the second-half, and Woolford refused to defend his players.

“The issues we have got at the moment aren’t a talent thing. They are an effort and concentration thing. They are going to be hard to fix.

“We have stages where we totally lose our way, make an error, make another one, concede a try and then it’s like the game is gone.

“We don’t have any resilience. Zero. None at all. Rugby League is a tough game and you are going to be under the pump at certain stages every week no matter who you are playing.”

Woolford also explained the absence of winger Akuila Uate, who was a surprise exclusion for the defeat.

“Akuila has been playing with a couple of niggles – he hasn’t yet been fully fit – and given the way the Warrington game went for him, we elected to leave him out against Hull.

“We want him to get his body sorted so he can get out there and do what he’s capable of, and we’ll assess him over the next few days.”