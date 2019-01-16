Woolston to back Atkins’ Testimonial on Sunday

WOOLSTON ROVERS will host West Leeds on Sunday morning (20 January) in a War of the Roses clash that will launch Warrington Wolves star Ryan Atkins’ Testimonial.

The match, at the Sadore Construction Field, Monks Sports Club, Hillock Lane, Woolston, kicks off at 11.30am, with Warrington entertaining Widnes Vikings at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the afternoon.

Rovers are unbeaten in the last two seasons and Atkins said: “It is fitting that I asked Woolston to take part in this game. They have had a great record recently and hopefully everybody will enjoy the game.

“I have a friend who is a coach of West Leeds and I am really grateful to them for agreeing to travel over. I’m looking forward to what will be a very special day for my family and me.”

Rovers Under 15s Head Coach Darren Geritas said: “We had no hesitation in agreeing to play this game; it will be a really good test for the lads as we prepare for the new season, and it’s for a really good cause.

“Ryan has been an excellent player for the Wire over the past ten years and I was really pleased when he asked if we would host this game.”

Woolston Under 14s, meanwhile, are seeking to add to their squad for the forthcoming season. More information is available from Team Manager Vicky (079 6802 6696), Head Coach Jane (079 0152 8060), or Assistant Coach Jay (078 3704 9413).