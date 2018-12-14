Workington draft in Wigan youngster

Workington Town have continued their impressive recruitment drive after capturing the loan signing of Wigan Warriors forward Caine Barnes, the club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old becomes the second player to pen terms with Leon Pryce’s side this week, following the arrival of former England international, Danny Tickle, on Tuesday.

Barnes, who kick-started his career with local outfit Seaton Rangers, returns to Derwent Park after enjoying a one-month loan spell with his hometown club last season.

Commenting on the acquisition, Workington chairman, Les Smallwood, said: “Caine is a great lad with an unbelievable future in the game.

“After spending part of last season with us, we are absolutely delighted to get a great local player and to also help further his experience in a league that is very strong and competitive.

“He is a big, strong runner who runs excellent lines and his defence will complement what is already an experienced and skilful pack.

“Other clubs were interested in him but he’s a Town fan so we had a slight advantage in that respect. Wigan also know that we’ll look after him here at Derwent Park.”

Wigan executive director, Kris Radlinski, added: “Caine will benefit from playing regular rugby and, with the unfortunate situation at reserve level, we believe that it’s in their best interest to have him playing meaningful rugby league.

“We enjoy a great working relationship with Workington Town and Malcolm Allison and, in Leon Pryce, Caine has a sharp rugby mind to tap into.

“We’ll be following his progress closely and we wish him the best of luck.”