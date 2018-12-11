Workington sign former England forward

Workington Town have added some experience to their forward pack through the acquisition of former Super League back-rower Danny Tickle.

Tickle was released from his contract with Hull Kingston Rovers at the end of last season, making 26 appearances and kicking 31 goals, after making over 400 appearances in the top flight.

The 35-year-old, who made a solitary appearance for England in 2009, saw his career take a drastic turn in 2015, after an incident outside of a nightclub caused a bleed to the brain. Tickle was subsequently released from his contract with Widnes Vikings, before being picked up by Castleford Tigers mid-way through the 2016 season.

Spells with Championship side Leigh Centurions and Hull KR back in the top flight followed for the former Halifax, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC forward, who had successfully resurrected a career that looked to be heading for an early retirement. A fresh challenge now awaits for one of the most clinical goal-kickers in the Super League era, who will play in the third tier for the first time in his career, under the stewardship of Leon Pryce.

“Since finishing with Hull KR I’ve had a bit of time out with my family to think about my next move. After many years playing full time rugby league I decided it was time to transition into a part time environment,” he said.

“My body still feels good and I train every day at the gym so I’m in good shape for the start of the season. I’ve played on the East and West side of the country in my career so the thought of playing up in West Cumbria and in a part time environment with a different challenge attracted me.

“It’s a tough league and the coach and board has set some clear goals so I’m joining an ambitious club that went very close to promotion last season. I know Penky and Ollie and of course Leon so I’d already heard the craic is good. I’m joining a fairly established and experienced team but hopefully some of my knowledge and experience will rub off if needed. Training is already intense and I’m really looking forward to the new season.’

Head coach Leon Pryce also expressed his delight with the signing, adding: “Danny is a fantastic addition to the squad.“He has many years’ experience in Super League and is a top professional.“Playing at the highest level will be of benefit to the squad in what is a tough league.“He’s joining a really strong pack so I’m really looking forward to seeing how they go this season.”