World Club Challenge one of biggest games in sport, says Jason Robinson

Wigan Warriors legend Jason Robinson has done it all in both codes of rugby – but says his World Club Challenge victory 25 years ago still ranks as one of his biggest achievements.

Robinson was part of the Wigan side that won the World Club Challenge in Australia, scoring one of the tries when the Warriors defeated Brisbane 20-14 to claim the title of the world’s best club rugby league side.

And despite going on to achieve huge success in rugby union later in his career, ahead of Wigan’s clash with Sydney Roosters on Sunday, Robinson admits the memories of 1994 still burn brightly in his mind.

“I look back on my career and one of the biggest wins for me in a rugby shirt was ’94, beating Brisbane away in a World Club Challenge,” he said.

“I look back on that memory very fondly – I can go back to it in a split second – and that’s what’s great about this opportunity for Wigan this week, because if you don’t come out and get stuck into them, if you give them too much respect then they’ll tear you apart.

“It’s one of those games where you’re always written off. You’re an English team and always seen as playing in an inferior competition. For the guys today, it’s no different; you want to test yourself against the best players and Sydney have certainly got those.

“For Wigan it’s going to be tough, but they’re going to be looking forward to that because it’s an opportunity to make history. It’s just massive all round. If Wigan can do it’ll send ripples all over the world.”