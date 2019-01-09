World Club Challenge winner signs for Featherstone Rovers

Former Parramatta Eel Cameron King has signed for Featherstone Rovers for 2019.

The hooker, who has represented North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons as well as the Eels, scored the winning try when he played in the 2011 World Club Challenge for St George, a 21-15 win over Wigan Warriors.

“I’m very excited to have Cameron joining our club for the 2019 season,” said Featherstone Rovers Head Coach Ryan Carr.

“He is a very talented Hooker with plenty of NRL experience and will be a huge asset for us at Featherstone this year.

“Having known Cameron personally for quite a few years, I know what a great person he is to have in a club. His work ethic and commitment are extremely professional and he will bring great leadership both on and off the field.

He added: “He has played in a lot of quality NRL systems from a young age and still has a lot of great footy ahead of him so I’m excited to be working with him and having him at our club for the upcoming season.”

The signing means the club will have two World Club Challenge winners on their books with Brett Delaney also plying his trade with the Rovers this year.

It also shows perhaps one of the reasons why Ryan Carr was appointed to the job with the Rovers able to attract quality talent from Australia with Carr’s contacts in the country.