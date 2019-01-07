Yorkshire Cup semi-final lineup announced

Bradford Bulls will take on Dewsbury Rams in the semi-final of the Yorkshire Club.

The Bulls overcame Halifax to book their place in the last four, and have been handed a tie against Lee Greenwood’s Rams, who picked up an impressive win over Featherstone.

Batley will take on York City Knights in the other semi-final after they defeated Hunslet and Hunslet Club Parkside respectively.

Bradford will take on the Rams at Odsal on Saturday (5.30pm KO) before playing against Huddersfield a day later in Michael Lawrence’s testimonial.

The other semi-final will see the Knights travel to Batley on Sunday (2pm KO).