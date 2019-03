Ties at the penultimate stage of the Yorkshire Men’s League’s pre-season Forty-20 Cup have been announced, following last weekend’s quarter-finals.

Pairings (games to be played this Saturday, 30 March 2019) are: Bramley Buffaloes v Cutsyke Raiders; Oulton Raiders v East Hull.

The final is scheduled for Friday 24 May and will be hosted by Goole Vikings at their Victoria Pleasure Grounds base.