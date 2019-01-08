Yorkshire Youth & Junior Finals schedule confirmed by BARLA

BARLA bosses have announced the dates and timings for the Yorkshire Youth & Junior Finals, all of which will be played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, with the action closing with the Women’s Origin clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The schedule is:

Saturday 19 January

UNDER 12S: Hull Wyke v Stanningley (11.00am)

UNDER 13S: East Leeds v Siddal (12.30pm)

UNDER 15S: Kippax v Siddal (2.30pm)

Sunday 20 January

UNDER 14S: Emley Moor v Skirlaugh (11.00am)

UNDER 16S: Castleford Panthers v West Hull (12.30pm)

WOMEN’S ORIGIN: Yorkshire v Lancashire (2.30pm)

Admission each day is £5 (adults), £3 (concessions). Entry is free for Under 16s