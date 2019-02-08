‘You don’t become a bad team overnight’ – Chester backs Wakefield to bounce back

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has laughed off talk of a nervy start to 2019 – insisting that his side have not simply become a bad side overnight.

Trinity started the new season with a disappointing defeat in London last week – however, after back-to-back fifth-placed finishes and a strong pre-season campaign, Chester is hopeful his squad are well-placed to respond against St Helens on Sunday.

He said: “We’ve got another 28 games to go at – so there’s no panic stations here. Yes, we’re all disappointed with how we performed last week, and we were second-best in a lot of areas. Fair play to London, they knew how to play that pitch better than us, and they were better across the park.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight. We’ve had some decent form in the friendlies, and I’m looking for us to bounce back this weekend.”

Chester reiterated his frustration from the post-match press conference in regards to letting the club’s supporters down in London – as well as again admitting they didn’t prepare as well as they perhaps could have for the defeat to Danny Ward’s Broncos.

However, he insists he’s seen a different preparation from his troops this week.

He said: “The most disappointing thing from last week was that the fans travelled in their numbers, and we came up with an effort like we did. We’ve all got to take the flak but it’s my job to make sure they’re prepared right. We’ve had a couple of tough days, some honest conversations and we’re now set on a better performance at the weekend.

“It was an ugly viewing on the way home – we watched it four times and it didn’t get any better. We showed the players it on Monday and the disappointment was still there. But collectively, we’ve looked at what we did during the week and looking back, we didn’t prepare as well as we could have done. The players will take responsibility for what happened on the field, but I’ll take responsibility for that part of it.”