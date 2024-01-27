1895 Cup Group Seven Preview: Doncaster, Midlands Hurricanes, Sheffield Eagles

GROUP SEVEN

Doncaster

Midlands Hurricanes

Sheffield Eagles

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have been given a tough start to the 2024 season with fixtures against Doncaster and Sheffield Eagles.

With the Dons earning promotion to the Championship last season and the Eagles a formidable second-tier side, the Hurricanes will have their work cut out to inflict the two upsets needed to progress through the group stages, especially given the amount of former Super League players littered amongs the Dons and Sheffield squads.

Midlands have been boosted by the arrival of ex-Leeds halfback Callum McLelland which will give the club much-needed direction and head coach Mark Dunning will be determined to take advantage of his first pre-season in charge.

Dunning set about changing the culture at the Hurricanes after joining from Bradford, so it will be interesting to see if his Midlands side put up a strong fight.

GAME TO SAVOUR

A South Yorkshire derby has a more mouthwatering appeal to it in 2024 with big-spending Doncaster set to ruffle a few feathers in the Championship.

The Dons have recruited the likes of ex-Super League players Suaia Matagi, Alex Sutcliffe, Luke Briscoe and Reece Lyne whilst Sheffield have proven top-flight pedigree in the shape of Jesse Sene-Lefao, Kyle Wood, Ben Jones-Bishop and Alex Foster in their ranks.

So the tie on February 4th at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster will definitely have more of a exciting feel about it than in previous years.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Suaia Matagi skittled defenders for fun in Super League for Huddersfield and Castleford so the fearsome prop will certainly be keen to make a name for himself at his new club.

At 35, Doncaster will probably be Matagi’s last club so he will want to be going out with a bang.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 493 (February 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone