1895 Cup Group Six Preview: North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings

GROUP SIX

North Wales Crusaders

Swinton Lions

Widnes Vikings

GROUP SIX promises to throw up some interesting ties with League One play-off final losers North Wales Crusaders going up against Swinton and Widnes, both of whom finished in the bottom half of the Championship in 2023.

It is made even more interesting by the fact that new Vikings head coach Allan Coleman was in charge of Swinton last season, with Alan Kilshaw now taking the reins at Swinton following his move from Hunslet.

It is much the same for the Crusaders, however, with Carl Foster continuing as player-coach with the Welsh side after his heroics in 2023.

Of course, the travel for Widnes and Swinton to North Wales will also intrigue with the Crusaders known for their success at Colwyn Bay with the Welsh side enjoying two home fixtures in the competition.

Only Widnes have made the final of the 1895 Cup since its inauguration, with the Vikings going down to Sheffield Eagles in 2019.

GAME TO SAVOUR

Some people may look towards the all-Championship tie between Widnes and Swinton as the ‘Game to Savour’, but North Wales’ remarkable 2023 season and Swinton’s struggle in the Championship makes the Lions’ trip to the Crusaders on January 28th one to get excited about.

That will be the first fixture in Group 6 before Swinton head into a clash with Widnes on February 4th, but if the Crusaders can get a result at Eirias Park in round one then it really will put the cat amongst the pigeons and set up the group nicely.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Owain Abel was the man of the moment for North Wales last season, with his nifty footwork and ability to create something out of nothing wowing audiences and fooling defences. Abel won the Supporters’ Player of the Year for his influence in helping the Crusaders make it to the play-off final.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 493 (February 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone